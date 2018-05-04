Art of Water

ALGOMA, WI – James May Gallery invites the public to join over 100 regional and national artists celebrating “our most vital resource” at a gallery exhibition spread throughout nine downtown Algoma businesses. This free event focuses on conversation and protection of water, inspired by Algoma’s beautiful Lake Michigan coastline. While the galleries will host the artwork for the month of May, there is a reception opening on Friday May 4th from 5:30-8:00. Friday’s activities include: Water’s Edge Artists - painters for preservation- the plein air painters group will be painting on-site from 9am-dusk; Pay it Forward Ethiopia Food Truck and live music by Levi Zeitler & Chris Ragowski at Steele Street Hops 7-10pm. Acclaimed documentary filmmaker Matt Wechsler will preview his new film about the issues of factory farms, followed by the award-winning film, Sustainable, at JMG North on Saturday.