Arte Para Todos (APT) announces its Fourth Annual city-wide music festival to be held on April 26-29, 2018.

Winner of 88.9 Radio Milwaukee's 2017 Humanitarian Award, APT is Milwaukee's largest local music event. In its first three years, the festival raised over $60k, all donated to Milwaukee schools.

Being 100% volunteer-based, the festival relies on time and talent donated by Milwaukee artists.

Beyond economic development for the arts, the organization brings local artists into schools for performances, curates an annual music compilation, and brings together visual artists to create posters for each event.

Arte Para Todos (art for everyone) was conceived as an answer to the defunding of art and music programming in schools, but it also serves as a replicable model of sustainable service to the community. We will always have the city we ask for, either explicitly or through apathy and inaction. Arte Para Todos is based on the idea that culture is an act of will, and that if we want a healthy, vibrant city where the arts can flourish then we have to act on that desire.