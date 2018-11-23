Artistree - Holiday Gift Show

Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140

November 23 - December 24, 2018

Regular gallery hours:

Wednesday 11-6pm, Thursday 11-8pm, Friday and Saturday 11-6pm and Sunday 11-4pm

This month long exhibit features a wonderful mix of exceptionally well crafted and unique items by area artists perfect for holiday gift giving. Which includes jewelry, glass, ceramics, candles, handbags & accessories, needlework/textiles, pet items and much more. Stop in to meet the artists on Saturday, December 8 from 6-9pm.

