Artistree - Holiday Gift Show

Google Calendar - Artistree - Holiday Gift Show - 2017-11-24 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Artistree - Holiday Gift Show - 2017-11-24 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Artistree - Holiday Gift Show - 2017-11-24 00:00:00 iCalendar - Artistree - Holiday Gift Show - 2017-11-24 00:00:00

Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140

This month long exhibit features a wonderful mix of exceptionally well crafted and unique items by area artists perfect for holiday gift giving. Which includes jewelry, glass, ceramics, candles, handbags & accessories, needlework/textiles, pet items and much more. Stop in to meet the artists on Saturday, December 9 from 6-9pm. Regular gallery hours: Wednesday 11-6pm, Thursday 11-8pm, Friday and Saturday 11-6pm and Sunday 11-4pm

Info
Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140 View Map
Misc. Events, Visual Arts
Google Calendar - Artistree - Holiday Gift Show - 2017-11-24 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Artistree - Holiday Gift Show - 2017-11-24 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Artistree - Holiday Gift Show - 2017-11-24 00:00:00 iCalendar - Artistree - Holiday Gift Show - 2017-11-24 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Artistree - Holiday Gift Show - 2017-11-25 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Artistree - Holiday Gift Show - 2017-11-25 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Artistree - Holiday Gift Show - 2017-11-25 00:00:00 iCalendar - Artistree - Holiday Gift Show - 2017-11-25 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Artistree - Holiday Gift Show - 2017-11-26 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Artistree - Holiday Gift Show - 2017-11-26 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Artistree - Holiday Gift Show - 2017-11-26 00:00:00 iCalendar - Artistree - Holiday Gift Show - 2017-11-26 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Artistree - Holiday Gift Show - 2017-11-29 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Artistree - Holiday Gift Show - 2017-11-29 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Artistree - Holiday Gift Show - 2017-11-29 00:00:00 iCalendar - Artistree - Holiday Gift Show - 2017-11-29 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Artistree - Holiday Gift Show - 2017-11-30 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Artistree - Holiday Gift Show - 2017-11-30 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Artistree - Holiday Gift Show - 2017-11-30 00:00:00 iCalendar - Artistree - Holiday Gift Show - 2017-11-30 00:00:00