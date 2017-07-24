Artists of Steel Bridge Songfest Pay Tribute to pat mAcdonald

Event time: 8pm

On Saturday, July 29, dozens of artists of Steel Bridge Songfest will take the stage at Door Community Auditorium (DCA) in Fish Creek to pay tribute to Grammy-nominated, Sturgeon Bay-based songwriter pat mAcdonald. In addition to a main stage performance of mAcdonald’s songs at 8 p.m., there will be a pre-show courtyard concert and pot luck in the DCA courtyard at 6 p.m.

The pre-show courtyard concert will feature 12 songs by artists ranging from James Hall to Robin and Jenny Bienemann. Hot dogs, “not-dogs,” chips, sides, and beverages will be provided by DCA. Attendees are encouraged to bring a clearly marked dish to share. The pre-show concert is free to 8 p.m. ticket holders.

Singer, guitarist, and songwriter pat mAcdonald grew up in Green Bay, gained fame in the duo Timbuk3 (known for their hit “The Future’s So Bright, I Gotta Wear Shades”), traveled the world as a musician, and now lives in Sturgeon Bay. Guitar Player magazine calls mAcdonald’s work “playful and edgy.” Artists as well-known as Aerosmith, Cher, and Billy Ray Cyrus have recorded his songs, but on this evening at DCA, it’s musicians with Door County connections who will give voice to mAcdonald’s acclaimed canon of work.

Dozens of well-respected artists from Steel Bridge Songfest—the annual collaborative songwriting festival mAcdonald founded more than a decade ago—will join forces to celebrate mAcdonald’s storied creativity and musicianship. The lineup will include an impressive array of musicians from across the country, many of whom have made names for themselves both on the Door County scene and well beyond it. All told, 46 songs will be performed by 38 artists.

Artists slated to perform in the main stage concert are Andrea Wittgens, Anna Sacks, Brett Newski, Carley Baer, Cathy Grier, David Cox, Deathfolk, Delphine De St Paer, Eric McFadden, Genivieve Heyward, Geri X, James Hall, Jim McIver, John Hvezda, Josh Harty, Kate Vargas, Liv Mueller, Marja Johnson, meleniejane, Mike Wheeler, pat mAcdonald, Rob Attwood, Ruby James, Seth Raddatz, Small Forest, Sugar Ransom, Tarl Knight, Victoria Vox, and Vincent Gates.

Joe Kaftan and Cathy Grier are producing the concert. Kaftan also initiated a CD tribute to mAcdonald. That project has now expanded into a eight-disc, three-volume set called “Begging His Graces: The Songs and Sins of pat mAcdonald by the Artists of Steel Bridge Songfest.” “Begging His Graces” will be available for sale at the July 29 concert.

The pat mAcdonald tribute event is made possible with support from major sponsor Bruce Stevenson.

The concert will take at DCA at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 29. Tickets for the concert range from $20 to $28; $10 for students age 18 and under. Advance reservations are recommended and can be made through the DCA box office, located at 3926 Highway 42 in Fish Creek. The box office is open Monday-Friday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in person, on the phone at (920) 868-2728, or online at www.dcauditorium.org.

