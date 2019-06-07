Arty Bollocks Ball and Photo Exhibition Opening
No Studios 1037 W. McKinley Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Hosted By Coalition of Photographic Arts (CoPA), they are rolling out the black carpet (any American Idiot could do a red-carpet event) to celebrate the opening of the Arty Bollocks photography exhibition. Join CoPA in applauding 50 outstanding finalists and the award winners. Marvel at the interpretation of the world’s zaniest (yet oddly plausible) artist statements. Have a laugh, a drink, a dance!
