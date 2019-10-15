ASDP Annual Educational Conference

Hilton Milwaukee City Center 509 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

The Association of Sewing & Design Professionals is once again gearing up for our 2019 Educational Conference. This year's conference will take place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with a whole new set of classes and events! Come network with like-minded business owners, learn new things, and hang out with some of the best sewing professionals in the industry. Visit https://sewingprofessionals.com/Conference to find out more.

Hilton Milwaukee City Center 509 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
Business, Education, Misc. Events
877-755-0303
