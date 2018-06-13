From the Ashes Documentary Film Screening

Join the Clean Power Coalition of Southeast Wisconsin for a FREE screening of From the Ashes in Oak Creek. This award-winning National Geographic documentary is a must-see for anyone living in a community impacted by coal.

From the Ashes explores the experiences of Americans in communities across the country as they wrestle with the legacy of the coal industry, and what its future should be. From Appalachia to the Powder River Basin, the film goes beyond the rhetoric of the "war on coal" to present compelling and often heartbreaking stories about what is at stake for our economy, health, and climate. You can see the trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rV0ro0uleVo