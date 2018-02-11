Astrobiology: Life Beyond Earth

Astronomers are discovering increasing numbers of exoplanets and beginning to understand what types of environments these other worlds may have. At the same time, biologists are digging deeper into how life arises, what it requires to persist, and how it evolves. Astrobiology is the exciting intersection of astronomy and biology that seeks to answer the fundamental question: Does life exist beyond Earth?

We are excited to collaborate with special guest speaker and biochemist Amber Bakkum for this talk!

Kid Friendly!