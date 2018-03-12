'At Home' exhibition

The H.F. Johnson Gallery of Art's newest exhibition, "At Home," opens March 12 and will be on display until April 20.

Admission to the exhibition is free, and the public is welcome. The gallery is located on the campus of Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

Featuring works from Chicago-based artists Gwendolyn Zabicki and Ann Toebbe, "At Home" is a collection of images reciting the daily tedium of chores and household activities. The exhibition is a reflection on social and anthropological constructs of our domiciliary spaces. Special events planned during the exhibition include:

Opening reception: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 15

Artist lecture: 5 p.m. March 19

Zabicki’s works incorporate a subtle wryness, reflecting upon the systemic congruency between cleaning a mirror and painting an image of that same act. Toebbe, who focuses on deceptively flat paintings, drawings, and collages, conflates complex compositional spaces from experience and memories of domestic settings.

The gallery is open from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday (with Thursday evening hours from 6 to 8 p.m.) and from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. For details, see the gallery website at www.carthage.edu/artgallery.