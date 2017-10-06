The H. F. Johnson Gallery of Art at Carthage College displays work by established and emerging artists from the Chicago, Milwaukee, and Madison areas, and beyond.\nThe gallery features an exhibition space of more than 1,700 square feet and exhibition catalogs with essays written by such prominent art critics as James Yood, Fred Camper, and Garret Holg.
H. F. Johnson Gallery of Art
Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive , Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140
