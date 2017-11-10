Atlas Riffed - A Live Rifffing Of Atlas Shrugged

Following successful and critically acclaimed performances in New York, Boston and Chicago, comedians Matthew Filipowicz and Josh Bolotsky bring Atlas Riffed!: A Live Riffing Of Atlas Shrugged Part One, a live, second-by-second running comedic commentary in the style of Mystery Science Theater 3000 on the unendurably awful Ayn Rand film adaptation Atlas Shrugged Part One to Milwaukee. Filipowicz and Bolotsky plan to make one of the worst films ever made actually fun to watch - while slowly but surely advancing their covert crypto-communist agenda on an unsuspecting public.