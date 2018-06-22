In 2012, Aunty Donna exploded onto the Melbourne comedy scene with a unique brand of surreal, fast paced, alternative sketch. Their debut show Aunty Donna in Pantsuits was nominated for the illustrious Melbourne International Comedy Festival’s Golden Gibbo Award, and the Donna’s have since gone on to create an award winning YouTube channel, garnering over 170 thousand+ subscribers and 27 million+ views.

Having met throughout high-school and their time at the University of Ballarat Arts Academy, Aunty Donna are a collective of creative cats dedicated to bringing the funny across all mediums: actor / writers Mark Samual Bonanno, Broden Kelly and Zachary Ruane, writer / director Sam Lingham, film director / editor Max Miller and sound designer / composer Tom Armstrong all come together to bring Aunty Donna’s wildly entertaining style of comedy to life.

Aunty Donna’s online presence is massive, they developed award winning ‘1999’ an original web series exclusively for YouTube thanks to Screen Australia and Google’s Skip Ahead funding, ‘Trendy’ commissioned by Comedy Central and a TV Series pilot for ABCiView and Screen Australia as part of the Fresh Blood Comedy Initiative. Most recently the popular TV channel Stan announced new original productions for 2017 including ‘Chaperones’ written by and starring Aunty Donna.

Aunty Donna LIVE had a huge year in 2016, they played to sell out audiences at Comedy Festivals and their own debut national tour in Australia and New Zealand, then headed to London and Edinburgh for the second time to packed houses. Their show “New show” was filmed at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre for ABC2 and they also headed to the US to make an impressive and well received debut at Largo in Los Angeles.

Having just completed the Australian and New Zealand 2017 festival circuit with “Big Boys”, Aunty Donna made a big impression overseas by heading out on a quick fire tour of the US and Canada which saw them perform in eleven cities in just 3 weeks. Then they went to Edinburgh for the Fringe and performed to sold out crowds at the prestigious Leicester Square Theatre in London.

Aunty Donna are a true force to be reckoned with.