Australian Blues Hall of Fame Artist Michael Charles

Event time: 9:30PM-1:30AM

: Grammy elected and recent Blues Hall of Fame inductee, Australian blues artist Michael Charles will claim the stage and embrace you with an elevated level of energy and a guitar driven journey through thirty four years and thirty four releases of his original music.

Leading off with an explosive blues number, the audience is soon captivated by well-rehearsed precision experiencing MC’s original blues, blues based rock, inspiring ballads, as well as some well-known covers. As in all of Michael Charles’ performances and recordings his guitar is kept forefront and is the driving force behind his music!

Price: FREE