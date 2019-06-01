Autograph Signing & Sports Card Show

Calvin Jones & Gary Brown from the Super Bowl XXI Packers team will be signing autographs from noon to 2 p.m., and Diryal Briggs from the Super Bowl XLV team will be signing autographs from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday June 1, 2019, at the monthly sports card show at the Salvation Army Community Center, 8853 S. Howell, in Oak Creek, WI. Show runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and features 30 dealers and 58 tables. Buy, sell, trade vintage & modern sports cards, autographs, memorabilia and more. Two free packs of sports cards for everyone who attends the show. Free admission! Concession stand to benefit the Salvation Army. For more info, go to www.fatdaddyssports.com