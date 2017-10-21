Back to Spooky School is a 10 year celebration of the Bloody Good Horror podcast, covering the best and worse of the horror genre since Halloween 2007. The evening will feature an original pub trivia game, spooky cocktails, and concluding with a midnight screening of the 80's horror classic "Re-Animator" at the Oriental Theatre! Sponsored by Great Lakes Distillery & 91.7 WMSE and supported by Denver's Renegade Brewing,

Join us for the full, spooky event, or for either of two fun times