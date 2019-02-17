BACONFEST MKE 2019
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino 1721 W. Canal St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
Wisconsin’s own award-winning Patrick Cudahy presents 102.9 THE HOG’s BACONFEST MILWAUKEE 2019 on Sunday, February 17th at the Event Center inside Potawatomi Hotel & Casino.
Hundreds of hungry bacon fans will devour unique bacon creations along with some classic favorites prepared by Southeast Wisconsin’s best restaurants.
Every ticket includes…
* $15 Potawatomi Fire Keeper’s Club reward play certificate
* Bacon sampling, Bacon eating, Bacon tasting
* BACONFEST MKE Pint Glass
Info
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino 1721 W. Canal St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Festivals, Misc. Events