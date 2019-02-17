BACONFEST MKE 2019

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino 1721 W. Canal St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233

Wisconsin’s own award-winning Patrick Cudahy presents 102.9 THE HOG’s BACONFEST MILWAUKEE 2019 on Sunday, February 17th at the Event Center inside Potawatomi Hotel & Casino.

Hundreds of hungry bacon fans will devour unique bacon creations along with some classic favorites prepared by Southeast Wisconsin’s best restaurants.

Every ticket includes…

* $15 Potawatomi Fire Keeper’s Club reward play certificate

* Bacon sampling, Bacon eating, Bacon tasting

* BACONFEST MKE Pint Glass

Info
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino 1721 W. Canal St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
