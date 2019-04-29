Bad Suns w/Carlie Hanson
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
L.A.’s Bad Suns burst onto the scene their breakthrough single “Cardiac Arrest”, and haven’t slowed down since. Influenced by 70s and 80s post-punk pioneers like The Cure and Elvis Costello, they brilliantly combine the angsty songwriting influence of these legends with a more contemporary take on hook-heavy indie soaring vocals, majestic piano melodies, and fiery guitar tones.
