Bahamas w/The Weather Station

Despite his chosen epithet, Afie Jurvanen isn’t from the Bahamas. He’s a Finnish-Canadian from Barrie–a working class town in rural Ontario. Since 2009 he’s been making music under the fitting name Bahamas–writing songs about sunsets, love affairs, and making out with crooked smiles. Through simple arrangements, he charts an escape route from the snow belt to the coral reefs. His latest album Earthtones is a collection of songs that are fresh, strange, warm and free of any genre. What Jurvanen considers his best album yet.