Milwaukee Ballet presents "Lambarena"

The universal language of dance ignites a fusion of cultures, sounds and expression in Val Caniparoli’s Lambarena. Bach, ballet, and traditional African Dance and music join forces for a seamless, unique theatrical experience. Join Milwaukee Ballet for its premiere of this internationally celebrated work, which has lit up stages for more than 20 years.

Italy’s Enrico Morelli and the United Kingdom’s George Williamson present a world premiere alongside Lambarena.

Performances

Pre-Show: The three choreographers share insight into their work.

Pre-Show: Enjoy a performance from Xalaat African Youth Ensemble.

Pre-Show: Learn more about the music in Lambarena.

Tickets

Milwaukee Ballet Box Office: Call 414.902.2103; Open M-F 8:30am–5pm; 504 W. National Ave ($4/ticket handling fee).

Marcus Center Box Office: 414.273.7206 |929 N. Water St | Open Mon-Thu 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Fri. 10 a.m.-9 p.m Sat. 12-9 p.m., Sun 12-5 p.m. (Handling fee $4.50/ticket on phone sales. Fee waived in-person at the box office)