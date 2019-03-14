Ballot Bash (5pm)
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Ballot Bash will be Milwaukee's largest civic engagement party with more than 700 people in attendance! Ballot Bash will engage historically marginalized communities with cultural organizing by infusing civic engagement with live music and performers from diverse backgrounds with the message of the importance of the April 2 election.
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
