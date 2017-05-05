Bard & Bourbon's Macbeth (drunk)

Event time: 7:30pm-10pm

Murder. Ambition. Whiskey.

The Bard & Bourbon Theatre Company presents MACBETH, Shakespeare’s tragic tale of bloody ambition and supernatural forces performed with our own drunken twist. Nine actors take on multiple roles in this fully rehearsed, staged, and memorized production. Each night, one of them will shoot back enough whiskey at the top of the show to be very drunk by its end. You’ve never seen MACBETH quite like this before.

May 25, 26, 27, and 28 at 7:30pm

May 25 PWYC tickets: https://macbethandbourbonPWYC.eventbrite.com

All other tickets: https://macbethandbourbon.eventbrite.com

www.BardandBourbon.com

Price: Pay What You Can night Thurs May 25 General tickets: $18 Student/Senior/Military/Artist: $15