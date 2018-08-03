THE BASEBALL PROJECT- FRIDAY, AUGUST 3RD 8PM

$17.00

$17 advance/ $20 door

Formed in 2007 by Scott McCaughey (Young Fresh Fellows, The Minus 5, R.E.M.) and Steve Wynn (The Dream Syndicate, Steve Wynn and the Miracle 3, Gutterball), The Baseball Project began as a way for a couple of fans to pay musical tribute to our national pastime – and maybe score some free baseball tickets in the process. But The Baseball Project has since blossomed into a full-fledged, much-loved band in its own right, one which currently includes drummer Linda Pitmon (Steve Wynn and the Miracle 3, Zuzu's Petals) and R.E.M.'s Peter Buck and Mike Mills on its official roster, and one whose following and creativity has steadily grown with each release and tour.

“We don't have any rules about what constitutes a baseball song,” McCaughey explains. “It can be anything from a character study of an obscure guy from the 1920s, to something that just happened, to something completely ridiculous like 'Extra Inning of Love,' which takes the baseball-as-love metaphor and tries to stretch it as far as it will go. They can be fictional songs or non-fictional songs. The great thing with baseball is, we'll never run out of things to write about!”

http://thebaseballproject.net/

https://www.gofundme.com/c3npfr-scott-mccaughey-medical-fund