Basic Soap Making

Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140

The ancient Greeks knew the art of soap making. Learn some of the interesting history of soap while you make a pound of it with your own hands. The mild soap created in this class is made the old fashioned way, “from scratch,” using lye and oils. Appropriate age for this class is 16+.

Instructor: Laura Zielinski. Class Fee: $30 Supply Fee: $15

Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140
262-605-4745
