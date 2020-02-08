Baumgartner Studio Artist Showcase

Google Calendar - Baumgartner Studio Artist Showcase - 2020-02-08 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Baumgartner Studio Artist Showcase - 2020-02-08 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Baumgartner Studio Artist Showcase - 2020-02-08 00:00:00 iCalendar - Baumgartner Studio Artist Showcase - 2020-02-08 00:00:00

Marcus Center for the Performing Arts 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Young artists reinvigorate opera with fresh insight, interpretation, and passion! In this showcase, our newest class of Baumgartner Studio Artists give you a glimpse into their professional futures by singing the repertoire that truly makes their voices shine.

Purchase tickets online, or order by phone 1-800-32-OPERA, Monday-Friday 9am-5pm. Main Stage performances take place at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, 929 North Water Street in downtown Milwaukee. Tickets are also available for purchase by phone (414) 273- 7206 and in person at the Marcus Center.

Performances for the Baumgartner Studio Artist Showcase are February 8th at 7:30pm and February 9th at 2:30pm.

Info

Marcus Center for the Performing Arts 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Concerts
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Baumgartner Studio Artist Showcase - 2020-02-08 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Baumgartner Studio Artist Showcase - 2020-02-08 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Baumgartner Studio Artist Showcase - 2020-02-08 00:00:00 iCalendar - Baumgartner Studio Artist Showcase - 2020-02-08 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Baumgartner Studio Artist Showcase - 2020-02-09 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Baumgartner Studio Artist Showcase - 2020-02-09 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Baumgartner Studio Artist Showcase - 2020-02-09 00:00:00 iCalendar - Baumgartner Studio Artist Showcase - 2020-02-09 00:00:00