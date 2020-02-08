Young artists reinvigorate opera with fresh insight, interpretation, and passion! In this showcase, our newest class of Baumgartner Studio Artists give you a glimpse into their professional futures by singing the repertoire that truly makes their voices shine.

Purchase tickets online, or order by phone 1-800-32-OPERA, Monday-Friday 9am-5pm. Main Stage performances take place at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, 929 North Water Street in downtown Milwaukee. Tickets are also available for purchase by phone (414) 273- 7206 and in person at the Marcus Center.

Performances for the Baumgartner Studio Artist Showcase are February 8th at 7:30pm and February 9th at 2:30pm.