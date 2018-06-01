Bay View Gallery Night Afterparty: King Eye & The Squirts, The Ornerys, Super Sonic Space Rebels & Brain-Bats
Frank's Power Plant 2800 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Fri Jun 01 9:00 PM
• BAY VIEW GALLERY NIGHT AFTERPARTY
• King Eye & The Squirts
• The Ornerys
• Super Sonic Space Rebels
• Brain-Bats
Details: Curated by Steve ‘n’ Emily
Free gallery showing at 5pm with art by Steve Look + Emily Evans, Olivia Salazar, Saebra Laken, Amber Dawn, and Atticus Rabatin
Tickets: $6
Live Music/Performance