Bay View Gallery Night Afterparty: King Eye & The Squirts, The Ornerys, Super Sonic Space Rebels & Brain-Bats

Frank's Power Plant 2800 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207

Fri Jun 01 9:00 PM

• BAY VIEW GALLERY NIGHT AFTERPARTY

• King Eye & The Squirts

• The Ornerys

• Super Sonic Space Rebels

• Brain-Bats

Details: Curated by Steve ‘n’ Emily

Free gallery showing at 5pm with art by Steve Look + Emily Evans, Olivia Salazar, Saebra Laken, Amber Dawn, and Atticus Rabatin

Tickets: $6

Info
Frank's Power Plant 2800 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Live Music/Performance
