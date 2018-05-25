Beat Seekers w/Slaughter Party & Resistance

McAuliffe's Pub (Racine) 3700 Meachem Road, Racine, Wisconsin 53405

The Beat Seekers

Rock n roll band on tour from Omaha, NE

https://www.facebook.com/TheBeatSeekers

Slaughter Party! - feel good murder music straight from the Kenosha county morgue

Https://www.facebook.com/slaughterpartykenosha

Resistance - Racine's hometown legends of hard rock

https://www.facebook.com/resistance.rocks

9pm

$5

McAuliffe's Pub (Racine) 3700 Meachem Road, Racine, Wisconsin 53405 View Map
2624980228
Google Calendar - Beat Seekers w/Slaughter Party & Resistance - 2018-05-25 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Beat Seekers w/Slaughter Party & Resistance - 2018-05-25 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Beat Seekers w/Slaughter Party & Resistance - 2018-05-25 00:00:00 iCalendar - Beat Seekers w/Slaughter Party & Resistance - 2018-05-25 00:00:00