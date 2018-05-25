Beat Seekers w/Slaughter Party & Resistance
McAuliffe's Pub (Racine) 3700 Meachem Road, Racine, Wisconsin 53405
The Beat Seekers
Rock n roll band on tour from Omaha, NE
https://www.facebook.com/TheBeatSeekers
Slaughter Party! - feel good murder music straight from the Kenosha county morgue
Https://www.facebook.com/slaughterpartykenosha
Resistance - Racine's hometown legends of hard rock
https://www.facebook.com/resistance.rocks
9pm
$5
Concerts, Live Music/Performance, Misc. Events