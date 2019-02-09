Beats Antique
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
It’s impossible to describe Beats Antique using just a single genre. One listen to their forthcoming album and their unique hybrid of sound makes perfect sense; ‘Shadowbox’ is an amalgamation of the history of the band, merged with a tour that will both tease and excite the senses shows off what this band does best – transform, innovate and revolutionize what you think you know about music.
Info
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
Live Music/Performance