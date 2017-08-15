Beer School with Goose Island at ABV Social
ABV Social 11200 W. Burleigh St., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53222
Event time: 6:00pm
ABV Social is hosting a beer school on Tuesday, August 29 at 6:00 p.m. featuring Goose Island.
The topic will be Sour Beer featuring: Lolita, Halia, Madame Rose, Gillian and Juliet
Guests will receive a piece of glassware to take home.
$25 - Space is limited. Call 414-837-6290 or email info@abvsocial.com to reserve your spot now!
Price: $25 per person
