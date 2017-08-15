Beer School with Goose Island at ABV Social

Event time: 6:00pm

ABV Social is hosting a beer school on Tuesday, August 29 at 6:00 p.m. featuring Goose Island.

The topic will be Sour Beer featuring: Lolita, Halia, Madame Rose, Gillian and Juliet

Guests will receive a piece of glassware to take home.

$25 - Space is limited. Call 414-837-6290 or email info@abvsocial.com to reserve your spot now!

