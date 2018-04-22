Beers, Beans & Burritos

Raised Grain Brewing Company created a coffee stout variant of our Black Walnut imperial stout using Hawthorne's Colombia Los Naranjos. It melds the rich complexity of Black Walnut with notes of caramel, apple and grapefruit from the coffee, giving you a big punch of flavor while still being incredibly balanced - especially at ~10.5% ABV. To celebrate this Milwaukee collaboration, we're throwing a party at Hawthorne Coffee on Sunday, 4/22 featuring Raised Grain Beer, Hawthorne Coffee and beer-based breakfast cocktails, plus breakfast tacos and burritos from Taco Moto. This is a sneak peak of the beer and will be the first chance for people to try it. We won't be releasing it in our taproom for a little bit. When we do release it there, we will have a limited number of cans available as a taproom exclusive.