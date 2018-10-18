Behavioral Health Division Nursing Job Fair

Milwaukee County Behavioral Health Division 9455 W. Watertown Plank Road, City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53226

Meet with BHD's nurse recruiter to learn about current opportunities. During the job fair, nurses will have the opportunity to talk to BHD nurses and nurse manager and other members of the leadership team in order to get a real picture of what a day-in-the-life is like here. Learn about current sign-on bonus offers, loan repayment programs and other perks being offered to new nurses.

LOCATION: Milwaukee County Behavioral Health Division Building Plank Conference Room (9455 W. Watertown Plank Road Milwaukee, WI 53226)

Please bring a photo I.D and don't forget to bring your resume.

Registration not required.

