Behind the Seams III

Did you know on the Third Thursday of each month, Jewish Museum Milwaukee is open late? That’s right – we stay open until 7:00 pm so you have extra time to explore our exhibits! In July we celebrate our collaboration with the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s Prop Department with a 5:30 pm presentation from Margaret Hasek-Guy, Soft Goods Artisan.

Margaret Hasek-Guy devoted hours to interpreting and printing three different fabric patterns designed by Hedy Strnad and seen in the dress designs on display at Stitching Histories from the Holocaust. Journey with Margaret as she explains the techniques of transforming illustrated dress patterns into actual fabric yardage through the technique of screen-printing.

Margaret Hasek-Guy has been working in the Prop Department at Milwaukee Repertory Theater for the last 17 years. As their Soft Goods Artisan, she is responsible for all the draperies and upholstered pieces that are needed on stage for 13 productions every season, as well as other specialty fabric projects that come up. She has a Bachelor’s in Fine Arts from the Cleveland Institute of Art where she focused on screen-printing interlocking repeat yardage of her own design.

Presentation begins at 5:30 pm

Registration Not Required

Regular Museum Admission Applies

Members FREE