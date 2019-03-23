Beka Killjoy w/Jason Brash & Night of Cups
Smith Bros. Coffee House (Port Washington) 100 N. Franklin St., Port Washington, Wisconsin 53074
Madison's Beka Killjoy will be performing LIVE at Smith Bros. Coffee House on Saturday, March 23 at 8PM!
Joining Beka will be Jason Sievert from Madison punk band The Brash Menagerie performing a solo acoustic guitar set and opening the show will be local spooky duo Night of Cups.
All ages welcome, $5 suggested donation for the performers.
Info
Concerts, Live Music/Performance