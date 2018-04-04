Belgian Sunset Tapping
St. Francis Brewery & Restaurant 3825 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., City of Saint Francis, Wisconsin 53235
On April 4th we will introduce the second beer in our trilogy of Belgian inspired ales, Belgian Sunset! This Belgian-style Amber ale was brewed with sweet cherries to compliment the fruity yeast character and caramel malt notes. A sip of this beer will have you thinking Spring! Now let's hope the weather does the same! 5.5% ABV
