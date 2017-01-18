Event time: Tues-Fri 11-5, Sat 11-4

Exhibition: Ben Grant – We’re not beginning to … to … mean something?

February 11 – March 11, 2017

Artist’s Reception: Saturday, February 11 1 – 4 pm with an Artist’s Talk at 2 pm

The TORY FOLLIARD GALLERY - Milwaukee is pleased to announce a new exhibition:

Ben Grant – We’re not beginning to … to … mean something?

In his recent body of work New York native, Ben Grant, continues to push the boundaries of his process as he returns to the idea of illusionistic space. While still staying true to his abstract line forms, Grant is introducing organic shapes into his complex combinations of color, shape and texture. These multilayered paintings are built up with a variety of techniques including rolling, brushing, spraying, drawing, and more as Grant explores the potential for meaning in his work.