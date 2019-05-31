Ben Seidman & Marcus Monroe: A Magical Evening of Comedy

As seen on Netflix, The Late Show, HBO and MTV, The Optical Delusions (juggler Marcus Monroe and magician Ben Seidman) return to Milwaukee! This comedic duo combines magic, juggling, and stand up comedy into a show that will have you laughing hysterically (while your mind is being blown).

Ben Seidman is a guest star on the new Netflix Original ‘Brainchild’. He appeared on Penn & Teller’s ‘Fool Us’ and has starred in two specials on the Travel Channel. Ben was the highest rated performer for Princess Cruises and won Entertainer of the Year. Seidman is the only person in history to be named Resident Magician at Mandalay Bay, Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. His residency at Mandalay followed three-seasons consultant for ‘Mindfreak’ on A&E, during which he worked full-time, designing illusions for Criss Angel.

Marcus Monroe is a comedian and juggler. He is the winner of the prestigious Andy Kaufman Award. Some of his recent TV credits include: ‘The Late Show’, MTV’s ‘TRL’, HBO’s ‘How To Make It In America’, ‘The Chris Gethard Show’, and ABC Family’s ‘Switched.’ The New York Times says, “Mr. Monroe is one of the most entertaining performers to watch.” and has selected his show as a 4-time New York Times Critics’ Pick. His one man show, “The Rise and Fall of Marcus Monroe,” debuted to rave reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and was selected as the Evening Standard Pick of the Fringe.