Benefit concert - Vets for Peace present Tom Nielson

Tom Nielson, a Massachusetts singer-songwriter and activist, will present an evening of music, satire and social commentary. Neilson has performed in 21 countries on five continents. This is a return engagement for his second Milwaukee show.

Neilson’s award-winning songs provide a voice for those who believe in the power of folk music to effect change. Combining art with activism, he has appeared with Medea Benjamin, Cynthia McKinney, Amy Goodman, Cindy Sheehan, Cesar Chavez,Noam Chomsky, Ralph Nader, Ray McGovern, Howard Zinn, David Cobb, and others.

He has been at the forefront in helping communities organize against water privatization, mountain top removal, nuclear energy, incinerators, GMOs, fracking, & toxic waste.

He plays at union halls, colleges, conferences, cafes, house concerts, and has performed for countless benefits and causes. His music has been used in documentaries, TV shows, stage and street theater as he tells the stories of people’s struggles.