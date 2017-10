×

Back for more laughs, the Racine Theatre Guild’s first show in the 2017 - 2018 Comedy Tonight series is just around the corner. The Best of Chicago Comedy: Tim Walkoe & Jimmy McHugh will take the stage on Saturday, October 7 at 8 p.m.

Tim Walkoe’s “rapid-fire delivery and shoot-from the-hip style leaves the audiences laughing so hard it’s hard to catch-up to the next joke” according to the Chicago Tribune. A musician and improvisational actor, Tim uses these talents throughout all of his performances on the local and national scale.

Jimmy McHugh has been dishing out his style of comedy for over 25 years. Born and raised on the Northwest side of Chicago, he blends a mixture of classic observational humor empha