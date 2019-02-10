The Best Westerns w/Liar's Trial (2pm)
Kochanski's Concertina Beer Hall 1920 S. 37th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215
Dance the winter blues away while sipping Lone Stars like you were baking in the Texas heat at the February 10, 2019 installment of Kochanski's Sunday Matinee. This week's Matinee features the western swing stylings of The Best Westerns and the country-western twang of Liar's Trial. Admission is only $10 at the door and the event is 21+.
