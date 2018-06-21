Betty Who w/Jaira Burns

“I’ve always been the type of person who will tell you everything and put myself out there totally unglossed,” says Betty Who. “Writing is therapeutic in that way. I want other people to be able to hear a song and say, ‘That’s how I felt but was too afraid to say it.’ And that’s the beauty of music, you can really say anything you want with a catchy hook.”

Therein lies the magic of Betty Who and her explosive rise to fame last year on the strength of her breakout debut EP, ‘The Movement.’ Her songs exorcise vulnerabilities and weaknesses, reclaiming them as anthems of joy and independence. Lead single “Somebody Loves You” debuted at #4 on Spotify’s Most Viral list, racking up more than six million streams and earning her raves from BuzzFeed and Perez Hilton to SPIN and Nylon, along with spreads in Elle (who called her “your next pop obsession”), Cosmo, and more. TIME named her one of 14 To Watch in 2014, NY Mag described her as a mix of “early Madonna…Katy Perry and Robyn, with spunk and confidence,” and Billboard hailed her “shimmering tracks…and arresting pop textures.”