Beyond Basic Wheel-4 week class

Beyond Basic Wheel - (4 week session)

Mondays: Sept. 9-30, 6-9pm

Students will learn techniques that go beyond basic wheel throwing skills. This is a chance to refresh what you’ve learned in the Introduction class as well. Among other projects, creating mugs with handles will be explored. Learn the ins and outs of our open clay studio while gaining the confidence to work independently in an open studio environment. Instructor: Betsy Davis Class Fee: $85