Beyond Resistance Storytelling Event

Beyond Resistance Storytelling at Turner Hall

Stories of Resilience and Inspiration

Dateline – MILWAUKEE, WI, February 3, 2018

On February 26th Beyond Resistance - Stories of Resilience and Inspiration will feature personal stories of hope from members of our Greater Milwaukee Community. Stories will address civil liberties, healthcare, immigration, racial justice, women's rights and those of our LGBT and Muslim communities who have persevered and thrived during this year of time of challenge and change.

Storytellers include:

Pardeep Kaleka: Author - The Gift of Our Wounds

Janice Harrell - Cancer Survivor and Gospel Singer

Alejandra Gonzalez: Immigrants Rights Advocate

Steve Ohly and B.B.: A Refugee Conversation

Darrin Madison, Jr.: Racial and Juvenile Justice Advocate

Stories are also scheduled to be provided by members of our LGBT, Muslim and Women’s Rights communities.

This event will be emceed by Emilio de Torre of the ACLU.

Sponsored by the Shorewood Solidarity Network with support from the Milwaukee Turners, proceeds from the event will be given to CItizen Action of Wisconsin and Voces de la Frontera.

Turner Hall is located at 1040 N. 4th St., in downtown Milwaukee. Doors open at 6:30 with stories scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m. and concluding at 9:30. Suggested donation of $10.00 will be used to cover event costs with remaining proceeds donated equally to: Voces de la Frontera (www.vdlf.org) and Citizen Action Wisconsin (citizenactionwi.org)

For more information email us at: beyondresistancemke@gmail.com