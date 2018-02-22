The alter ego of seasoned comic Roy Haylock and season 6 winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Bianca Del Rio is a self-professed “clown in a gown.” She’s known for her foul mouth and unapologetic humor, but her victims hardly have time to feel the sting before she zips on to the next topic. Besides, Bianca is quick to point out that she’s the biggest joke of all. The NY Times calls her “The Joan Rivers of the Drag World,” and Joan Rivers herself called Bianca’s humor “So funny! So sharp!” Join her at Turner Hall Ballroom for a night of comedy that is hilariously hateful.