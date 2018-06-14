Biers of the World (Cup!) Bierklasse
Cafe Bavaria 7700 Harwood Ave., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213
This Father’s day, we came up with a gift that Dads (and fun-loving parental figures in general) will love: a bier tasting celebrating the most delicious aspect of The World Cup—the biers! Each of these seven suds is not only “the kind of bier you can take home to your parents,” it’s also the official sponsor of its country of origin’s futball team! Let us do the heavy lifting for you.
All you have to do to be the favorite kid this year is to purchase a few tickets, show up, and drink some brewskies! What’s more, we’re featuring a variety of hops for you to choose from for some experimental hop-infusion.
Tickets may be purchased online in advance at https://biersoftheworldcupbierklasse.eventbrite.com.
On the menu:
Bitburger 4.8%
Pilsner
Bitburg, Germany
Wells Bombardier Glorious English 4.7%
Premium Bitter/ESB
Bedfordshire, England
Carlsberg 4.6%
Pilsner
Copenhagen, Denmark
Okocim O.K. Beer 5.6%
Premium Lager
Warszawa, Poland
Kronenbourg 1664 5.5%
Pale Lager
Obernai, France
Bofferding Pils 4.8%
Pale Lager
Bascharage, Luxembourg