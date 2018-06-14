Biers of the World (Cup!) Bierklasse

This Father’s day, we came up with a gift that Dads (and fun-loving parental figures in general) will love: a bier tasting celebrating the most delicious aspect of The World Cup—the biers! Each of these seven suds is not only “the kind of bier you can take home to your parents,” it’s also the official sponsor of its country of origin’s futball team! Let us do the heavy lifting for you.

All you have to do to be the favorite kid this year is to purchase a few tickets, show up, and drink some brewskies! What’s more, we’re featuring a variety of hops for you to choose from for some experimental hop-infusion.

Tickets may be purchased online in advance at https://biersoftheworldcupbierklasse.eventbrite.com.

On the menu:

Bitburger 4.8%

Pilsner

Bitburg, Germany

Wells Bombardier Glorious English 4.7%

Premium Bitter/ESB

Bedfordshire, England

Carlsberg 4.6%

Pilsner

Copenhagen, Denmark

Okocim O.K. Beer 5.6%

Premium Lager

Warszawa, Poland

Kronenbourg 1664 5.5%

Pale Lager

Obernai, France

Bofferding Pils 4.8%

Pale Lager

Bascharage, Luxembourg