The Racine Children’s Theatre invites kids of all ages to join in the fun of “The Big Bad Musical” at the Racine Theatre Guild Friday, February 3 through Sunday, February 5.

The musical about the notorious criminal, the Big Bad Wolf, features a parade of classic storybook characters, including Little Red Riding Hood, her Grandmother, the Three Little Pigs, and more, singing and dancing their way through his trial. Catchy songs and an interactive story keep the audience engaged as they help determine whether the Big Bad Wolf is innocent or guilty.

Just over an hour in length, “The Big Bad Musical” will take place on Friday, February 3 at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, February 4 and Sunday February 5 at 12, 2, and 4 p.m. Tickets are $6 for children and adults with general seating for each performance.

Tickets can be purchased from the Racine Theatre Guild located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine. Call (262) 633-4218, visit www.racinetheatre.org, or stop by the box office weekdays from 12 to 6 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance for tickets.

