Big Bad Voodoo Daddy: Wild & Swingin’ Holiday Party

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy (BBVD) jazzes up the season with their patented Wild & Swingin’ Holiday Party, boasting both original tunes and their own smoking hot versions of Yuletide favorites from their album It Feels Like Christmas Time. Fans in search of toe-tapping, brass-honking, high-energy holiday swing revival need look no further. Dressed to the nines in their trademark zoot suits and brandishing upbeat favorites like Go Daddy-O and Mr. Pinstripe Suit, as well as holiday classics such as Santa Claus Is Coming to Town, Merry Christmas Baby, and All I Want for Christmas (Is My Two Front Teeth), be ready to celebrate this holiday in swingin’ style!

BBVD’s first phase of stardom featured an appearance in the 1996 indie film Swingers. Since then, they have sold out concerts from the Hollywood Bowl to Lincoln Center and appeared on TV shows from Leno to Conan, and Dancing with The Stars to Superbowl XXXIII.

This eight-piece ensemble features Scotty Morris (vocals, guitar, banjo), Joshua Levy (piano, arranger), Kurt Sodergren (drums), Dirk Shumaker (acoustic bass, vocals), Glen “The Kid” Marhevka (trumpet, flugelhorn), Karl Hunter (alto and tenor saxophones, clarinet), Alex Henderson (trombone) and Andy Rowley (baritone saxophone, vocals).

Tickets: Adult $30-$50, Senior (ages 60+) $25-$45, Student (ages 4 thru college) $20-$25.