Big Bang Theory Reunion
Lucky Chance 6139 W. Beloit Road, West Allis, Wisconsin 53219
Event time: 9pm-1am
Milwaukee legends "Big Bang Theory" are back at it again for their annual reunion show. Friday June 30th at Lucky Chance 6139 W. Beloit Road in West Allis. $5.00 cover charge. Show time 9pm. Surprise guests include members from the bands past and present lineup. Playing all of their Funk, Rock, Midwestern Soul classics. Do not miss this show!!
Price: $5.00 cover
Info
