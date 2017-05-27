Big Bang Theory Reunion

Event time: 9pm-1am

Milwaukee legends "Big Bang Theory" are back at it again for their annual reunion show. Friday June 30th at Lucky Chance 6139 W. Beloit Road in West Allis. $5.00 cover charge. Show time 9pm. Surprise guests include members from the bands past and present lineup. Playing all of their Funk, Rock, Midwestern Soul classics. Do not miss this show!!

Price: $5.00 cover