Big Brothers Big Sister March Mix@Six Social

El Fuego Mexican Restaurant 909 W. Layton Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53221

Learn about our volunteer opportunities at our March Mix@Six Social!

Have you heard of Big Brothers Big Sisters but want to learn more? Have you been a Big for a quarter of your life? Either way, join us at El Fuego on Thursday, March 22 for our Mix@Six Social! Meet and mingle with others who are interested in the program and who are long-time volunteer mentors.

There will be opportunities for raffle prizes, networking activity, and connecting with BBBS staff. Appetizers will be provided and drinks available for purchase.

To register, click on this link: http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07ef4w10b10198650d&llr=9o7etzbab&showPage=true

El Fuego Mexican Restaurant 909 W. Layton Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53221
4148314585
