El Fuego, a jumbo-sized Mexican establishment with nice amenities, offers an inviting bar and an outdoor patio complete with palm trees and cascading waterfall. The food is good, too. Guacamole is made on the spot and the large shrimp cocktails are a bit spicy. Be sure to try the chicken with mole poblano, as the kitchen has an excellent recipe for this chocolate-based sauce. Prices are affordable—except for the premium tequilas, of course. (Jeff Beutner)
El Fuego Mexican Restaurant
909 W. Layton Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53221
