Big Gigantic w/Brasstracks
Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Event time: 9pm
Big Gigantic
Brighter Future Tour
plus special guest Brasstracks
Friday, February 24
eMembers Doors 7PM / Doors 7:30PM / Show 9PM
The Riverside Theater
A portion of proceeds will be donated to A Big Gigantic Difference Foundation to support local charities
Become an eMember – Buy Early and get the Best Seats!
Supported by Pizza Shuttle - Click for Specials
Ready for a bass-heavy party soundtrack at the Riverside??? It’s Big Gigantic’s signature sound — an odd yet captivating fusion of Lalli’s soulful sax melodies over a not-so-soulful foundation of dubstep womp and four-to-the-floor builds