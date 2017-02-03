Big Gigantic w/Brasstracks

Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

Event time: 9pm

Big Gigantic

Brighter Future Tour

plus special guest Brasstracks

Friday, February 24

eMembers Doors 7PM / Doors 7:30PM / Show 9PM

The Riverside Theater

A portion of proceeds will be donated to A Big Gigantic Difference Foundation to support local charities

Ready for a bass-heavy party soundtrack at the Riverside??? It’s Big Gigantic’s signature sound — an odd yet captivating fusion of Lalli’s soulful sax melodies over a not-so-soulful foundation of dubstep womp and four-to-the-floor builds

Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Live Music/Performance
